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Historic Merrywood Estate Saved From Demolition After Winter Park Commission Vote
By Zach Van Dyke,7 days ago
After months of uncertainty and the threat of demolition, most of Winter Park’s historic Merrywood estate will be saved. The Winter Park City Commission voted 4-1 on Wednesday, November 11, to approve a compromise allowing the nearly four-acre lakefront property at 1020 Palmer Avenue to be split into two lots while preserving most of the James Gamble Rogers II-designed home.
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