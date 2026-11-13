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West End Settlement
By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR,4 days ago
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Susanne Denkmann came from one of the wealthiest and most prominent families in Rock Island. She was educated in the most exclusive schools on the East Coast. With her father's money, she could easily have followed the seasons around the world from theater in London to art auctions in Germany to sun on the Mediterranean. By the time she was born in 1872, her father and his partner, Frederick Weyerhaeuser, had already begun to amass a fortune in the logging and lumbering business. Their great log rafts coming down the Mississippi from Wisconsin and Minnesota outnumbered the steamboats. Susanne Denkmann could have become the poor little rich girl, straight out of 19th century domestic novels.