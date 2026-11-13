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Germantown Teen Killed in Montgomery County Crash
By Dianah Gibson,4 days ago
A 17-year-old Germantown teenager has died following a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Police say Ethan Ramos was driving a Jeep Wrangler northbound on Riffle Ford Road near Seneca Creek Trail early Wednesday morning, November 11th. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Investigators say Ramos lost control of the Jeep for reasons that remain unknown. The vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned. Ramos was ejected during the crash and taken to a hospital, where he later died.