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Assault Under Investigation at Montgomery County Correctional Facility
By Dianah Gibson,7 days ago
A first-degree assault at a Montgomery County correctional facility is under investigation after a man suffered severe injuries. Police say the incident happened Wednesday night, November 11th, at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Whelan Lane. Around 11 p.m., officers responded along with fire and rescue personnel for a reported emergency.