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Kennesaw State launches Georgia’s first integrated Para sports program
By Larry Felton Johnson,7 days ago
[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]. Kennesaw State University is launching Georgia’s first integrated Para sports programs in athletics, creating new opportunities for elite Para student-athletes while advancing the University’s commitment to excellence in athletics, education, and student success. Kennesaw State...
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