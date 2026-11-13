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Interactive ‘Doomsday’ map reveals how at risk your home would be during a nationwide catastrophe
By Rikki Loftus,4 days ago
With tensions continuing to rise around the world, the possibility of a major international conflict is something many people may have found themselves worried about. While nobody wants to imagine what would happen if a full-scale catastrophe were to actually unfold, a new interactive tool is allowing people to explore just how exposed their homes could be if the worst were to take place.