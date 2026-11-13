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PSQ Holdings completes sale of EveryLife for $5.5 million
4 days ago
PSQ Holdings, Inc. has completed the previously announced sale of EveryLife, its direct-to-consumer baby products business, to FreeHold Brands. The transaction involved total consideration of $5.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. “Closing the EveryLife sale completes our move to fintech,” says Dusty Wunderlich, chairman and chief executive officer. “Every dollar...