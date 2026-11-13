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Thanksgiving Celebration Sponsored by Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 72
By solomonswords,4 days ago
Come join the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 72 McKean at the American Legion Post 138, 419 West Main St., Smethport, PA 16749 for a Thanksgiving Celebration Dinner, Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, FREE to the public from 12pm to 4pm. Veterans will be entered for a door prize; there will be a basket Raffle and a big-ticket item, and ALL proceeds will benefit Disabled American Veterans and their families of our community. Housebound meals may be able to be delivered by calling 814-558-2494. We hope to see you there.