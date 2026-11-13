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Barbie Rewind Review – Life in Plastic, Still Fantastic
By Usama MehmoodGrace Black,4 days ago
I bet most of you may ask what a grown man like me is doing reviewing an IP like Barbie. All of us boys at that age thought this was meant for girls, and admittedly, they were right, but I was glad to be the indifferent one. You see, growing up in a relatively joint family, I had female cousins coming over to play with their Barbie dolls almost all the time, and they didn’t (thankfully) object to my presence.