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I-70 Traffic Patterns Altered for Wheeling Christmas Parade
By Provided,4 days ago
Lane and Ramp Closures on Interstate 70 Westbound and Eastbound in Wheeling to Begin Monday, November 20, 2026. Ohio County, WV – A portion of Interstate 70 westbound in Wheeling will have the left lane closed, and the eastbound off ramps onto Main Street into downtown Wheeling will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Friday, November 20, 2026, for the Wheeling Christmas Parade. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
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