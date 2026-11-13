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Toad in the Hole & Onion Gravy
4 days ago
Looking for the ultimate British comfort food? Look no further than Toad in the Hole. Despite the weird name, this dish is a warm, savory hug on a plate. It’s a nostalgic classic that transforms simple pantry staples into a show-stopping centerpiece. If you love crispy, puffy golden batter and juicy sausages, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find out how to make it – a classic base with a few personal twists…