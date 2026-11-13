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Urban Meyer Makes Bold Alabama Claim as Playoff Race Heats Up
By Stacey Blackwood,7 days ago
Alabama has received a major endorsement from a coach who knows what a national championship team looks like. Urban Meyer believes the Crimson Tide’s best football stacks up with anyone in the country. In a clip shared by The Triple Option on X, the former Florida and Ohio State coach placed Alabama alongside Georgia while delivering a striking assessment of the Tide’s potential.
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