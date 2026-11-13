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Mauricio Pochettino appointed Manchester United manager as INEOS confirm start date for Michael Carrick successor
By Muhammad Zaki,4 days ago
The 54-year-old takes over a squad currently languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, according to The Mirror. United moved swiftly to secure his signature after sacking Carrick on Thursday, ending the Englishman's tenure following a dismal return of one win from 10 league matches. Pochettino will not take immediate charge, instead completing his duties with the USMNT during an upcoming double-header against Haiti.