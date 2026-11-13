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Hashi Market Bringing Japanese Grocery Experience to Aurora
By Kaylynn Palm,3 days ago
Aurora is set to welcome a new international grocery destination, with Hashi Market listing a location at 12200 E. Mississippi Avenue as coming soon on its official website. The store is planned for the former Safeway building, adding a new concept to the East Mississippi Avenue retail corridor. The Aurora location will mark Hashi Market’s Colorado debut, although the company has not announced an opening date.
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