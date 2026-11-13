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Pine Bluff GVI director credits community partnerships for reduction in violent crime
By Luke Matheson,4 days ago
Pine Bluff Group Violence Intervention Director the Rev. Kevin Crumpton says cooperation between law enforcement, community organizations and social service providers has played a major role in reducing homicides and gun violence in the city over the past two years. Speaking during the Nov. 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pine...
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