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Ranking Cavan Sullivan and the Rising Stars of the USMNT
By Joe Lowery,4 days ago
7. Neil Pierre, 19, Center Back, Philadelphia Union. The Orlando City youngster's best skill is his work on the ball. A brilliant passer, combiner and carrier, Ellis brings a level of comfort in possession matched by perhaps no one else in the U.S. player pool outside of Gio Reyna. Even when stuck in the tightest of corridors, the 19-year-old seems to always find an escape route.