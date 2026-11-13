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London's Yard Theatre Will Stage Stephen Sondheim's Company Prior to U.K. Tour
4 days ago
London's Yard Theatre will produce its first-ever musical in 2027 with a new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, to run May 27-July 10, 2027. Opening night will be June 8. The Yard run will be followed by a U.K. tour embarking from Theatr Clwyd September 9-18, with further details to be announced. Yard Artistic Director Jay Miller will direct.