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A must-watch for Grace fans: 8 “beyond brilliant” police dramas to watch now on Netflix, ITV, the BBC and more
By Lydia Patrick,5 days ago
There’s nothing we love more than a brilliant police drama. No, they might not be the lightest form of entertainment, but there’s something incomparably gripping about watching an investigation unfold. So, we’ve worked our way through the TV schedules and revisited some old favourites to bring you the very best options to watch now.