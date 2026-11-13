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Life University’s Lights of Life shines into 37th season with more than 1 million lights
By Larry Felton Johnson,4 days ago
Life University distributed the following press release about its annual holiday lights display:. Drive-through display lights up Marietta Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, with $15 per vehicle admission. Life University will flip the switch on more than 1 million twinkling lights Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26, launching the 37th annual Lights...