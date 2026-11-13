undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Detroit Pistons’ Depth is Better Than Ever, and It Shows
By Ian Goodwillie,3 days ago
One of the biggest problems the Detroit Pistons had in 2025-2026 was their bench depth, something they addressed over the offseason. You can see how much the team has changed and grown, particularly in three-point shooting, defensive tenacity, and their big-man rotation. Seeing these changes come to fruition so early in the season is definitely an encouraging sign for the playoffs, particularly once Jalen Duren is back on the court with the rest of the team.