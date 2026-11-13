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Sophie Cunningham finds Stephen A. Smith’s ‘three white boys’ criticism of LA Lakers funny
By Aikansh Chaudhary,4 days ago
Sophie Cunningham shares her honest reaction to analyst Stephen A. Smith's concerning prediction about the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with LeBron James during the offseason, many experts, including Stephen A. Smith, expected the team to struggle. However, the Lakers have proven their critics wrong,...