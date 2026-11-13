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Giants D/ST allows 24 points in TNF loss
3 days ago
The Giants D/ST allowed 24 points while notching one sack and forcing two turnovers in a 24-21 loss to the Commanders in Week 10. New York's defense struggled to contain the Commanders' passing attack as they allowed two long touchdown catches in the game. They did manage to intercept Jayden Daniels twice in the contest while getting a sack from Shelby Harris. The Giants will have a tough test in Week 11 against an excellent Jacksonville offense.