undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ranking Tarik Skubal's Landing Spots With Mystery Team Predictions Amid Latest Free Agent Rumors
By Joel Reuter,4 days ago
5. Chicago White Sox: There may be no team where Skubal fits the "missing piece" profile more than the White Sox, who are fresh off a dramatic turnaround from 102 losses to a postseason berth. They have a dynamic young offensive core, but their starters ranked dead last in innings pitched, and Sean Burke is projected as the 2027 staff ace.