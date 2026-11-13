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Ausar Thompson Makes Pistons History With Incredible Stat Line
By Brett Peeples Jr.,4 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 05: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty.