undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A closer look at the finalists for Quincy Police Chief
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,3 days ago
All three finalists bring decades of law enforcement experience and advanced training and or education. Wendell E. Watts is a seasoned law enforcement executive with three decades of public-safety leadership experience, most recently serving as the Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations for the Jackson Police Department in Jackson, Mississippi, where his duties included overseeing citywide patrol operations, criminal investigations, and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center. Watts’ bio describes him as deeply engaged in modernizing policing systems, intelligence- driven policing, technology expansion, real-time crime strategies, fleet restructuring, and evidence-room reform. Watts is also actively engaged in higher education, pursuing his master’s in criminal justice, leadership, ethics, and organizational management. He has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He has extensive experience collaborating with federal partners, including the ATF, FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and state public-safety agencies. Published reports indicate he was a finalist for the Jackson chief’s job and then was dismissed this summer by the newly appointed Chief. As an at-will employee, the chief did not have to give a reason.