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Don’t Mess with Mansfield Brings UConn Students and Community Together for Cleanup Day
By Tom Breen,4 days ago
The University of Connecticut and the Town of Mansfield are joining hands once again in their annual event “Don’t Mess with Mansfield,” which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14. Since its inception in 2024, the event, which sees volunteers from the UConn community and the town coming together to clean up litter on campus and in neighboring areas, has collected roughly 4,000 pounds of litter.