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AudioThing launches Seconds spectral sound design effect plugin
4 days ago
AudioThing has introduced a new experimental spectral effect created in collaboration with Hainbach. Built around an analog-modeled filter bank with 48 bandpass filters, Seconds lets you reshape sound through ring modulation, saturation, downsampling, and stereo movement. Seconds is a spectral sound design effect that uses bandpass filters, ring modulation, saturation,...