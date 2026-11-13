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Last day in the 70s for a week. Enjoy!
By Leslee Lacey,4 days ago
It's Friday, and it's going to be beautiful and comfortable this afternoon. Waking up in the 40s is certainly a reminder it is November, but the cold air will warm to the 70s around Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. No rain is in this forecast for Friday, but some high clouds will begin to build later in the day. The morning lows will remain chilly in the 40s through most of next week as we move into a cooler trend this weekend.
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