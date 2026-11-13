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Sunny and dry today; high chance for rain this weekend
3 days ago
Good morning, East Texas! We'll see sunny to mostly sunny skies today as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. For high school football tonight, temperatures will be in the 50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Saturday will trend partly cloudy with highs in the 60s, there'll be a low chance for rain beginning late afternoon. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, widespread showers will move into East Texas. Rain is highly likely through much of the day on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected; however, some rumbles of thunder and stronger wind gusts will be possible. The rain will come to an end by Monday afternoon, then we'll have a few dry days early next week. That said, we'll already tracking our next cold front and chance for rain for late next week - more to come on that. Have a great day!