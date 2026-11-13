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How to Decorate a Craftsman Home With Fresh Flowers
By Brad Smith,4 days ago
Craftsman homes were built to show off natural materials: dark wood trim, stone fireplaces, built-in cabinets, hammered copper and handmade tile. Fresh flowers belong in that picture, but the wrong arrangement can fight the architecture. A tight ball of bright roses in a crystal vase looks out of place next to an oak mantel. These ideas keep the flowers in step with the house.