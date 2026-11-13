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The Soapbox: Schools face bomb threats in Italy, rescue of a missing Australian teen and a far-right group banned in Spain
By Brishti Sarkar,4 days ago
In Italy, bomb threats sent to schools across the country. Thousands of schools across Italy received bomb threats for two consecutive days this week, sparking hundreds of evacuations despite officials’ claims of a hoax. Over 3,700 schools received email threats on Thursday, following threats sent to around 6,300 schools...