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Opinion: Hands off our humanities, Linda
By Annika Wilewicz,4 days ago
For the past month, the NYU community has debated the merits of creating a three-year degree pathway for nursing and hospitality. In her contentious October op-ed in the Washington Post, NYU President Linda Mills described the proposal as a way to aid the nursing shortage and get students into the workforce faster. As great as it sounds, the outlined program is going to create more harm than good in the education of nurses-in-training at NYU, and we cannot support it.