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New York City, let’s be kinder to pigeons
By Vriti Shah,4 days ago
In almost every city I’ve visited, pigeons have seemed to be the common factor of metropolitan life. But with such an abundance of these birds comes a wide distaste for them too. And while it can be understood that New York City residents find these so-called “flying rats” a nuisance, with their constant threat to poop on heads and spread diseases, pigeons remain a misunderstood animal that define the city’s history, community and culture.