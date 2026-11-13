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Review: ‘Roy Lichtenstein: Like New’ makes the same old magnificent
By Zahraa Al-Saif,4 days ago
Stepping into “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New” felt like entering a world concocted from my feminine misery Pinterest boards. Many of Roy Lichtenstein’s canvas pieces, now shown at the Whitney Museum of American Art in his first New York retrospective since 1993, depict melodramatic, highly stylized illustrations of women weeping. But as I moved deeper into his world, my initial pleasant surprise turned sour.