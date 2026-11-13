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7 permanent managers since Ferguson, Man Utd still have the same problem
4 days ago
Manchester United have spent millions changing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 without necessarily fixing the underlying problems. We have all seen Manchester United described as a “sleeping giant” or a “graveyard” for coaches because none of the six permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson have delivered Premier League success. A lot of those who tried faced the same stumbling blocks – or similar ones – at Old Trafford.