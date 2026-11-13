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Local Journalism Teacher Recognized for Lifetime of Work
By Andrew Schneider,7 days ago
The Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA) announced that Ann Visser is a recipient of the 2026 Richard Johns Lifetime Achievement Award. Visser served as the newspaper and yearbook adviser at Pella High School for 31 years until her retirement in 2014. A respected leader in the field, she has been a past president of the Journalism Education Association (JEA) and has served IHSPA in numerous leadership roles, including president, vice president, secretary, and director throughout her tenure.