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College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 11, 2026: Computer likes Ole Miss, Wake Forest
By Ross Kelly,7 days ago
Recent conference alignment will be apparent when making Week 11 college football picks, as we'll get several first-time conference matchups. LSU vs. Texas will be the first SEC meeting between the two, while USC vs. Indiana will be the first Big Ten matchup between those programs. The Week 11 college football odds have the Tigers, who came in at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking after dropping seven spots, as 4-point home favorites over Arch Manning and sixth-ranked Texas. Meanwhile, the No. 9 Hoosiers dropped four spots despite having a bye and are favored by 8.5 points over the No. 18 Trojans in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: