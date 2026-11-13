undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seeds of Caring meal kits help fill food gap for Central Ohio neighbors
By Chrissy Morton,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Children and families came together Saturday to assemble meal kits for Central Ohio neighbors who receive housing assistance. Seeds of Caring partnered with Community Housing Network to assemble chicken & dumplings meal kits. The event included hands-on activities that help kids and their families learn about the importance of stable housing and food access, as well as explore some of the daily challenges their neighbors face.
6