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World of Books Appoints Liz Gebhard Chief Transformation and Data Officer
4 days ago
Liz Gebhard, World of Books Chief Transformation and Data Officer. World of Books, whose mission includes giving books a second life, making reading more accessible, and supporting a more sustainable future, has appointed Liz Gebhard Chief Transformation and Data Officer. Gebhard stepped into the role after serving as Interim Transformation Officer for a year.