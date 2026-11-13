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‘Big Walk’ and the Question Nobody Can Answer About AI
By Flora Merigold,4 days ago
House House likely did not expect to become the center of one of the year’s most revealing discussions about artificial intelligence in video game design. Yet after the studio disclosed that Big Walk, their smash 2026 multiplayer hit, utilized a large language model (LLM) during the ending stretch of development, the reaction quickly expanded beyond House House’s own press release. Instead, the discussion, both in the Epilogue Gaming Discord as well as the comments section of Aftermath’s reporting on this AI news, shifted into much broader arguments about the morally concerning aspects of AI usage: stolen labor, lack of transparency, blatant environmental consequences – and, in this case, the purpose of cultural institutions like the Independent Games Festival. In both forums, the conversation arrives at the inevitable: games, and the people who play them, are overdue for a naked reckoning with the fact that AI is, in some ways, here to stay.