undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Talking With Bart Simpson About The MAD World of Harvey Kurtzman
5 days ago
Join Brian Isaacs of Fanboy Factor as he sits down with director Bart Simpson to discuss his new documentary, THE MAD WORLD OF HARVEY KURTZMAN. Harvey Kurtzman was one of the most influential figures in comic book history. As the creator of MAD magazine and a pioneering writer, artist, and editor, Kurtzman helped redefine humor, satire, and storytelling in comics, leaving a lasting impact on generations of creators.