undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CIS and Terrebonne General first in region to use advanced heart treatment technology
4 days ago
Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) and Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) are the first in the South Central Area to use to the Shockwave™ C2 Aero Fly Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Catheter to treat severely calcified coronary artery disease. CIS interventional cardiologist Dr. Vinod Nair and the Cath Lab team performed this procedure on October 5 at Terrebonne General Health System.