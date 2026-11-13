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Le Petit Chef Brings Immersive 3D Dining Experience to JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek This November
By Irene M,4 days ago
A tiny chef is getting ready to make a big impression in Orlando! Le Petit Chef, the internationally known immersive dining experience combining 3D animation, storytelling and a multicourse meal, is coming to JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, with a soft launch currently targeted for November 20, 2026.