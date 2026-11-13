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Mirra Joins Sharapova in WTA Finals Teenage Club
By Jack Cops,4 days ago
Mirra Andreeva Joins Maria Sharapova in Elite WTA Finals Teenage Club After Stunning Indian Wells Run. Mirra Andreeva has joined her childhood idol Maria Sharapova among a select group of teenagers to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals since the tournament adopted its current round-robin format in 2003. The 19-year-old secured her place in the last four of the 2026 edition after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 in just 62 minutes at Indian Wells on Wednesday, November 11, becoming the youngest semifinalist since Caroline Wozniacki achieved the feat in 2009.