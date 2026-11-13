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Is $100K Enough to Renovate a House? A Complete Home Renovation Budget Guide
4 days ago
Renovating a house can transform an outdated property into a comfortable, modern, and functional living space. However, one of the biggest challenges homeowners face is determining how much money they actually need. With rising material prices, labor expenses, and unexpected repair costs, planning a realistic renovation budget has become more important than ever.