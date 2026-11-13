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How Shore Town Businesses Can Land Real Event Sponsorships
4 days ago
Each summer, Jersey shore towns come alive with fishing contests, boardwalk celebrations, charity runs, pier music, and neighborhood cookouts that pull visitors from all over. For a bait shop, a family ice cream counter, or a small surf boutique nestled among rentals, those gatherings are more than entertainment. They are a real chance to raise name awareness, strengthen local relationships, and meet shoppers who might never have stepped inside otherwise.