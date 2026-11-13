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Nearly 8,000 meals, one mission: Inside MBA’s Great American Table
By HW Media Content Studio,4 days ago
Nearly 8,000 meals prepared, mortgage professionals working side by side with a shared mission: giving back. The Great American Table was a standout community initiative at MBA Annual in Chicago, demonstrating how the mortgage industry can turn professional connections into meaningful community impact. In this episode of Ten Minute Talks,...