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The 6 Most Hopeless Thriller TV Shows, Ranked
By Safwan Azeem,4 days ago
A hopeless thriller is one that keeps you grabbed by the neck but still ends in a painful manner. Someone in a thriller says, “We just need to find the truth,” and I immediately start worrying about them. Because finding the truth is one thing. Surviving what it does to your life is another. I've watched characters sacrifice everything to uncover a secret, only to discover that knowing the answer doesn't give them the slightest power to change it. It's infuriating. It's heartbreaking. And when a show earns that feeling, I cannot look away.