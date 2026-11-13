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Wiscasset, Boothbay Region school districts’ leaders denounce firm’s report as wrong, misleading
By SUSAN JOHNS,4 days ago
Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kim Andersson said she knew nothing about Dirigo Strategic Advisors' June 2026 report, "Maine School Budget Analysis Tool Pilot," prepared for Maine Policy Institute and its Maine Education Initiative, until she heard about it recently from Alternative Organizational Structure 98 Superintendent of Schools Robert Kahler.