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10 Great HBO Shows With Endings That Change Everything
By Ryan Heffernan,4 days ago
The following article contains spoilers.No matter how many seasons it lasts, what themes it focuses on, or even which genre it exists within, every television series must eventually reckon with how to execute a meaningful finale. Many series opt for a cathartic wind-down, a safe and comfortable ending that offers closure to the audience. However, some series do something a little different, opting to strive for more ambitious conclusions that have a more dramatic effect on viewers.